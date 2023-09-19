News & Insights

Philippines' Philex says looking at venturing into nickel mining

September 19, 2023 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by Enrico Dela Cruz for Reuters ->

MANILA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Philex Mining Corp. PX.PS, one of the Philippines biggest producers of copper and gold, said on Tuesday it was looking at venturing into nickel mining via a potential mine site in Zambales province on the main island of Luzon.

"We're looking into the nickel space considering that the transition to this green energy is a global issue right now," Philex president and CEO Eulalio Austin Jr. told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com; +63 939 3358559;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

