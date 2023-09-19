Philippines' Philex says looking at venturing into nickel mining

MANILA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Philex Mining Corp. PX.PS, one of the Philippines biggest producers of copper and gold, said on Tuesday it was looking at venturing into nickel mining via a potential mine site in Zambales province on the main island of Luzon.

"We're looking into the nickel space considering that the transition to this green energy is a global issue right now," Philex president and CEO Eulalio Austin Jr. told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

