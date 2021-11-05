Philippines Oct inflation at +4.6% yr/yr, below market estimate

Contributors
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Karen Lema Reuters
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Romeo Ranoco / Reuters

Philippine annual inflation eased to 4.6% in October, the lowest in three months, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said on Friday.

MANILA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation eased to 4.6% PHCPI=ECI in October, the lowest in three months, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said on Friday.

The headline figure came in near the bottom end of the central bank's projected range of 4.5% to 5.3% for the month, and below the 4.9% median forecast in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters