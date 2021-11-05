Philippines Oct inflation at +4.6% yr/yr, below market estimate

MANILA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation eased to 4.6% PHCPI=ECI in October, the lowest in three months, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said on Friday.

The headline figure came in near the bottom end of the central bank's projected range of 4.5% to 5.3% for the month, and below the 4.9% median forecast in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

