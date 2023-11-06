News & Insights

Philippines Oct annual inflation at 4.9%

Credit: REUTERS/LISA MARIE DAVID

November 06, 2023 — 08:09 pm EST

Written by Neil Jerome Morales and Mikhail Flores for Reuters ->

MANILA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation came in at 4.9% in October versus the previous month's 6.1%, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast annual inflation of 5.6% in October, within the central bank's 5.1% to 5.9% projection for the month.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Mikhail Flores)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.