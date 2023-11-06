Philippines Oct annual inflation at 4.9%

MANILA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation came in at 4.9% in October versus the previous month's 6.1%, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast annual inflation of 5.6% in October, within the central bank's 5.1% to 5.9% projection for the month.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Mikhail Flores)

