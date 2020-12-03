Philippines' November inflation accelerates to 3.3% yr/yr

Philippine annual inflation picked up to 3.3% in November, the statistics agency said on Friday, the fastest pace in 20 months as bad weather disrupted food supply and drove prices higher.

The November headline inflation was well above the 2.6% median estimate in a Reuters poll and outside the central bank's projected range of 2.4% to 3.2% for the month.

Core inflation PHCPXY=ECI, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, accelerated to 3.2% from 3.0% in October.

