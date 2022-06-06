Philippines' North Star deferring up to $85 mln IPO - sources

MANILA, June 7 (Reuters) - Philippines' North Star Meat Merchants Inc is deferring its up to 4.5 billion pesos ($85 million) initial public offering because of increased market volatility, two sources with knowledge of the decision said on Tuesday.

North Star, among the largest meat retailers and suppliers in the Southeast Asian nation, was supposed to offer its shares on June 13 to 17, followed by its listing on June 24.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.