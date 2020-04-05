Philippines' Nickel Asia to resume ore shipment as local mining ban lifted

MANILA, April 6 (Reuters) - Nickel Asia Corp NIKL.PS, the Philippines' largest nickel ore miner and exporter, said on Monday its two units in Surigao del Norte province will resume ore shipments as the local government has allowed mining operations to resume.

The company said in a filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange that foreign vessels chartered to deliver ores will strictly observe quarantine guidelines covering their crew and stevedores loading ores to the vessels.

Mining operations in Surigao del Norte had been suspended from April 1 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The province holds the Philippines' biggest nickel mines, supplying ore to Chinese nickel pig iron producers and smelters elsewhere.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

