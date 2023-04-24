News & Insights

Philippines' Nickel Asia to open additional two mines, eyes IPO for power unit

April 24, 2023 — 04:45 am EDT

Written by Enrico Dela Cruz for Reuters ->

MANILA, April 24 (Reuters) - Nickel Asia Corp NIKL.PS, the Philippines' biggest nickel ore producer, expects to bring two more mines into production in three years and will assess the feasibility of building another processing plant, its chief executive said on Monday.

In an interview with Reuters, president and CEO Martin Antonio Zamora said the miner, which partly owns the Philippines' only two nickel ore processing plants, is also looking to ramp up investments in a renewable energy business, before undertaking an initial public offering for it hopefully in three years.

