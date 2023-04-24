Philippines' Nickel Asia to open additional two mines, eyes IPO for power unit

MANILA, April 24 (Reuters) - Nickel Asia Corp NIKL.PS, the Philippines' biggest nickel ore producer, expects to bring two more mines into production in three years and will assess the feasibility of building another processing plant, its chief executive said on Monday.

In an interview with Reuters, president and CEO Martin Antonio Zamora said the miner, which partly owns the Philippines' only two nickel ore processing plants, is also looking to ramp up investments in a renewable energy business, before undertaking an initial public offering for it hopefully in three years.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.