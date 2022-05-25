Philippines' next finance minister Diokno vows fiscal policy continuity

MANILA, May 26 (Reuters) - Philippine central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno said on Thursday that continuity of sound macro and fiscal policies will be important to strengthen the economy when he starts a new role as finance minister in the Marcos administration next month.

"As finance secretary, I will strive to continue prudently and carefully balancing the need to support economic growth, on one hand, and to maintain fiscal discipline, on the other," he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

