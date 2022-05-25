Philippines' next finance minister Diokno vows fiscal policy continuity

Contributors
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LISA MARIE DAVID

Philippine central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno said on Thursday that continuity of sound macro and fiscal policies will be important to strengthen the economy when he starts a new role as finance minister in the Marcos administration next month.

MANILA, May 26 (Reuters) - Philippine central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno said on Thursday that continuity of sound macro and fiscal policies will be important to strengthen the economy when he starts a new role as finance minister in the Marcos administration next month.

"As finance secretary, I will strive to continue prudently and carefully balancing the need to support economic growth, on one hand, and to maintain fiscal discipline, on the other," he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters