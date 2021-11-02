Philippines' Mynt secures $300 million from Warburg Pincus, other investors

MANILA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Philippines' Mynt said on Tuesday it raised $300 million in capital from U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and Insight Partners, valuing the financial technology firm at $2 billion.

Mynt is the company behind Philippine mobile wallet GCash with 48 million users and projected 3 trillion pesos ($59 billion) in gross transaction value this year.

The company is partly owned by Globe Telecom GLO.PS, Ayala Corp AC.PS, Bow Wave, and Ant Financial, the financial technology arm of Alibaba 9988.HK.

($1 = 50.55 Philippine pesos)

