Philippines' Mynt secures $300 million from Warburg Pincus, other investors
MANILA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Philippines' Mynt said on Tuesday it raised $300 million in capital from U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and Insight Partners, valuing the financial technology firm at $2 billion.
Mynt is the company behind Philippine mobile wallet GCash with 48 million users and projected 3 trillion pesos ($59 billion) in gross transaction value this year.
The company is partly owned by Globe Telecom GLO.PS, Ayala Corp AC.PS, Bow Wave, and Ant Financial, the financial technology arm of Alibaba 9988.HK.
($1 = 50.55 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Christian Schmollingr)
((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.