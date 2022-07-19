World Markets

Philippines mulls fertiliser deals with China, Russia, others

Contributor
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Erik de Castro

The Philippines is looking to strike import deals with some of the world's biggest fertiliser suppliers, including China and Russia, to help lower costs and increase food production amid high inflation, the government said on Tuesday.

MANILA, July 19 (Reuters) - The Philippines is looking to strike import deals with some of the world's biggest fertiliser suppliers, including China and Russia, to help lower costs and increase food production amid high inflation, the government said on Tuesday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plans to reach out to China, Russia, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates and Malaysia to secure fertiliser supplies at favourable prices, according to a statement issued by his office.

Marcos has vowed to boost agricultural output over the next six months, saying he wants the Southeast Asian country to reduce its reliance on food imports and avoid being hit hard by a food crisis looming over the world.

Agriculture officials have warned of higher local prices of rice, the country's staple food, in the coming months partly due to surging costs of fertiliser, supplies of which have been disrupted by the Russia-Ukraine war. The Philippines imports most of its fertiliser needs.

Partly driven by higher costs of some food items, Philippine inflation averaged 4.4% in the first half of this year, above the official 2%-4% target band, with the June rate of 6.1% being the highest in nearly four years.

Marcos said he was looking to formally inform all five countries of his plan to buy a certain volume.

The Philippines uses 2.5 million tonnes of fertilisers every year, according to the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular