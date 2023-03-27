Philippines' Metro Pacific to acquire $36 mln stake in renewable energy firm

March 27, 2023 — 09:03 pm EDT

MANILA, March 28 (Reuters) - Philippine infrastructure conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp MPI.PS on Tuesday said it signed a deal to acquire a minority stake in renewable energy firm SP New Energy Corp SPNEC.PS for 2 billion pesos ($36.8 million).

Metro Pacific, a unit of Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd, was given the option to become the single largest shareholder of SPNEC, the company said in a disclosure.

($1 = 54.30 Philippine pesos)

