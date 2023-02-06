Philippines' Metro Pacific signs $97 mln investment deal for coconut firm

MANILA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp MPI.PS on Tuesday said it has entered into a deal to acquire a third of Axelum Resources Corp AXLM.PS to expand its agriculture portfolio, confirming a Reuters report.

In a disclosure, Metro Pacific said its subsidiary will spend 5.32 billion pesos ($97.31 million) for a 34.76% share in Axelum, a manufacturer and exporter of coconut products.

($1 = 54.67 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

