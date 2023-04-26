Philippines' Metro Pacific plans delisting from stock exchange

Adds company quote, details on tender offer, background

MANILA, April 27 (Reuters) - Philippine infrastructure conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp MPI.PS said on Thursday its top shareholders will offer to buy out minority stockholders and conduct a voluntary delisting from the Philippine Stock Exchange.

The company did not provide a reason for the move, but its management has long said its shares were undervalued in the domestic bourse.

The tender offer price is 4.63 pesos ($0.08) per share, an 8% premium versus Wednesday's closing price and a price level last reached three and a half years ago.

"Metro Pacific intends to continue its business as currently conducted, particularly of owning and managing its portfolio of investments, as well as investing in other sectors of the economy, in the Philippines and other parts of Southeast Asia," the company said in a disclosure.

Metro Pacific, which has interests in power, water, hospitals and toll roads, is a unit of First Pacific Co Ltd 0142.HK, which is owned by Indonesian tycoon, Anthoni Salim. It is valued at $2.2 billion.

($1 = 55.58 Philippine pesos)

