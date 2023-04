MANILA, April 27 (Reuters) - Philippine infrastructure conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp MPI.PS said on Thursday its top shareholders will offer to buy out minority stockholders and conduct a voluntary delisting from the Philippine Stock Exchange.

