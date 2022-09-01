Oil

Philippines' Megawide, Indian partner selling airport project for $440 mln

Contributor
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Published

Philippines' Megawide Construction Corp and its Indian partner are selling their shares in an airport developer and operator, in a deal worth 25 billion pesos ($439.8 million), Megawide said in a disclosure on Friday.

MANILA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Philippines' Megawide Construction Corp MWIDE.PS and its Indian partner are selling their shares in an airport developer and operator, in a deal worth 25 billion pesos ($439.8 million), Megawide said in a disclosure on Friday.

Megawide and partner GMR Airports International will sell their interests in Mactan Cebu International Airport in central Philippines to the infrastructure arm of conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc AEV.PS, by issuing shares and exchangeable notes.

($1 = 56.84 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular