Philippines' Megawide, Indian partner selling airport project for $440 mln

MANILA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Philippines' Megawide Construction Corp MWIDE.PS and its Indian partner are selling their shares in an airport developer and operator, in a deal worth 25 billion pesos ($439.8 million), Megawide said in a disclosure on Friday.

Megawide and partner GMR Airports International will sell their interests in Mactan Cebu International Airport in central Philippines to the infrastructure arm of conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc AEV.PS, by issuing shares and exchangeable notes.

($1 = 56.84 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.