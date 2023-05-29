News & Insights

Philippines' May y/y inflation 'definitely lower' than April's 6.6% - c.bank chief

Credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

May 29, 2023 — 12:11 am EDT

Written by Neil Jerome Morales for Reuters ->

Recasts to include May inflation outlook in first paragraph, background

MANILA, May 29 (Reuters) - Philippine headline inflation in May will be "definitely lower" than April's 6.6%, and expected to ease further to below 4% by September or October, the central bank chief said on Monday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe Medalla also said he expects inflation to go below 2% by January next year, and average under the mid-point of the target for the entire year.

Medalla's remarks to reporters on the sidelines of a business forum on Monday come ahead of the June 6 release of the May inflation data.

Inflation eased for a third successive month in April.

Medalla on May 18 signaled a continued pause in the BSP's monetary policy tightening after it kept its benchmark interest rate PHCBIR=ECI steady, following a series of rate hikes totaling 425 basis points to curb inflation.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.