Philippines May trade deficit widens to $5.7 bln as imports rise

The Philippines posted a $5.7 billion trade deficit in May, the widest gap based on data running to January 2020, as imports grew at the fastest pace since December, government data showed on Tuesday.

Imports rose 31.4% from a year earlier to $12 billion PHIMP=ECI, reflecting higher costs of goods led by fuel, while exports increased 6.2% to $6.3 billion PHEXP=ECI.

