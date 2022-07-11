Philippines May trade deficit widens to $5.7 bln as imports rise

MANILA, July 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a $5.7 billion trade deficit in May PHTBAL=ECI, the widest gap based on data running to January 2020, as imports grew at the fastest pace since December, government data showed on Tuesday.

Imports rose 31.4% from a year earlier to $12 billion PHIMP=ECI, reflecting higher costs of goods led by fuel, while exports increased 6.2% to $6.3 billion PHEXP=ECI.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)

