Philippines May trade deficit widens to $5.7 bln as imports rise

MANILA, July 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a $5.7 billion trade deficit in May PHTBAL=ECI, the widest gap based on data running to January 2020, as imports grew at the fastest pace since December, government data showed on Tuesday.
Imports rose 31.4% from a year earlier to $12 billion PHIMP=ECI, reflecting higher costs of goods led by fuel, while exports increased 6.2% to $6.3 billion PHEXP=ECI.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.