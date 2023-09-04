News & Insights

Philippines may temporarily cut rice tariffs - minister

Credit: REUTERS/ERIK DE CASTRO

September 04, 2023 — 09:21 pm EDT

Written by Neil Jerome Morales, Enrico Dela Cruz, Mikhail Flores for Reuters ->

MANILA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Philippines, one of the world's biggest rice importers, may reduce tariffs on the grain to help lower domestic costs, which pushed inflation higher in August, the economic planning minister said on Tuesday.

"To partially counterbalance the rise in global prices and alleviate the impact on consumers and households, we may implement a temporary and calibrated reduction in tariffs," Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said.

