Philippines May CPI hits 3-year high, supports further rate hike

By Neil Jerome Morales

MANILA, June 7 (Reuters) - Philippine inflation in May soared to the highest in more than three years, moving further away from this year's 2%-4% target band and raising expectations of another hike in key interest rates later this month.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno said inflationary pressures are likely to persist beyond 2022, but pointed out that the pace and timing of any further policy actions will be data-driven.

"The balance of risks to the inflation outlook now leans toward the upside for both 2022 and 2023," he said in a statement following the release of May inflation data.

The consumer price index rose 5.4% last month from a year earlier PHCPI=ECI, the fastest increase since November 2018, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

It matched the median forecast in a Reuters poll, and was within the BSP's projected range of 5.0% to 5.8% for the month. Inflation in January-May averaged 4.1%.

"Price pressures (are likely) to persist in the near term and should keep the BSP on the rate hike path," Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING, said in tweet.

Mapa projected another 25 basis points rate increase, with a more aggressive hike of half a percentage point also possible at the June 23 policy meeting.

The central bank raised key rates for the first time since 2018 - by 25 basis points PHCBIR=ECI - on May 19, joining a global rush to stem intensifying inflationary pressures.

Diokno has signalled another 25 bps rate hike at the June meeting, though his successor believed there was no reason to rush raising rates with inflation driven mainly by higher cost of imports.

Felipe Medalla, currently a member of the BSP's policymaking Monetary Board, will replace Diokno as central bank chief, with Diokno becoming finance secretary in the incoming administration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos.

(Additional reporting by Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.