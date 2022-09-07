Philippines' Marcos touts economic recovery in investment pitch in Singapore

MANILA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr touted his country's economic recovery in making a pitch on Wednesday to foreign businesses to invest there.

"We are on steady path to strong recovery from pandemic," Marcos told an economic briefing in Singapore during a state visit, which was streamed live.

