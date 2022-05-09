Philippines' Marcos takes lead required to secure presidency

MANILA, May 9 (Reuters) - Ferdinand Marcos Jr of the Philippines has recorded enough votes to win the country's presidential election, an unofficial tally of the poll body showed on Monday.

Marcos's huge lead means a comeback by his presidential rivals is not possible, based on Reuters calculations using the poll body's data.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.