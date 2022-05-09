Philippines' Marcos takes lead required to secure presidency

Contributor
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Ferdinand Marcos Jr of the Philippines has recorded enough votes to win the country's presidential election, an unofficial tally of the poll body showed on Monday.

MANILA, May 9 (Reuters) - Ferdinand Marcos Jr of the Philippines has recorded enough votes to win the country's presidential election, an unofficial tally of the poll body showed on Monday.

Marcos's huge lead means a comeback by his presidential rivals is not possible, based on Reuters calculations using the poll body's data.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters