Philippines' Manila Water sells minority stake to port tycoon

Publisher
Reuters
Published

MANILA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Philippine utility firm Manila Water Co Inc said on Monday it is selling a minority stake worth 10.66 billion pesos ($208.9 million) to a port magnate. Manila Water, which serves millions of customers in the capital and nearby provinces, said it agreed to sell 820 million common shares, or a 25% stake, for 13 pesos apiece to Prime Metroline Holdings Corp, owned by port tycoon Enrique Razon. The per-share deal value represents an about 7% premium to the stock's closing price of 12.16 pesos on Thursday. Trading of Manila Water's shares were voluntarily halted on Friday. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Himani Sarkar) ((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 88418914)) Keywords: MANILAWATER M&A/ (URGENT)

