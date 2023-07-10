News & Insights

Philippines logs $4.39 bln trade deficit for May

July 10, 2023 — 09:01 pm EDT

Written by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema for Reuters ->

MANILA, July 11 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit PHTBAL=ECI of $4.39 billion for May, preliminary official data showed on Tuesday.

Imports PHIMP=ECI in May fell 8.8% to $10.84 billion from a year earlier, while exports PHEXP=ECIincreased 1.9% to $6.44 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

