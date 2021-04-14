Philippines lifts nine-year-old moratorium on new mining projects

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has lifted a moratorium on new mineral agreements imposed in 2012, according to an executive order made public by the presidential palace on Thursday.

The executive order, which Duterte signed a day earlier, allows the government to enter into agreements for new mining projects and undertake a review of existing mining contracts and agreements for possible renegotiation of the terms, as it seeks to boost state revenues.

