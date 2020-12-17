Philippines lifts ban on importing Brazilian chicken, meat lobby says

SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Philippines has lifted an embargo on importing Brazilian chicken products, the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA) said on Thursday, ending a ban introduced in August over alleged detection of COVID-19 on food packaging.

ABPA said in a statement that the Department of Agriculture in the Philippines had issued a memorandum this week to once again allow the import of chicken from Brazil, the world's largest chicken exporter.

“Brazil provided all the clarifications and we demonstrated the reliability of the Brazilian product," ABPA said. "Barriers without scientific and technical evidence cannot form the basis for an embargo."

The ban occurred in the second half of August, after traces of COVID-19 were allegedly found on food packaging in China, ABPA said.

With the lifting of restrictions, ABPA expects that sales to the Philippine market will return to levels equivalent to those recorded before the ban.

The country was one of the main destinations for Brazilian products in Asia, ABPA said, as it ranked among Brazil's 12 main chicken importers.

The Philippines bought 2% of Brazil's overall chicken exports in the first half of 2020, the meat lobby said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

