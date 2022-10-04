Philippines launches three-tranche dollar bond issue

Contributor
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The Philippine government has launched a three-tranche, benchmark-sized bond issue denominated in U.S. dollars, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said on Wednesday.

Adds details

MANILA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Philippine government has launched a three-tranche, benchmark-sized bond issue denominated in U.S. dollars, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said on Wednesday.

The bond offer consists offive-year and 10.5-year issues and also includes a25-year green or sustainability bond.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, HSBC (B&D), J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, SMBC Nikko, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS are the bookrunners, a term sheet showed.

Proceeds of the 5-year and 10.5-year bond sales will be used for budget financing.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters