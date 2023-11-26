News & Insights

Philippines launches maiden sukuk bonds issue

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

November 26, 2023 — 08:53 pm EST

Written by Karen Lema for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

MANILA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Philippines, one of Asia's most active sovereign debt issuers, has launched its maiden sukuk bonds issue, according to a government announcement on Monday, mandating banks involved to arrange the sale.

The bonds would have 5.5-year tenors in the first such debt issue from the Philippines, which the government had earlier said would be launched this month. No target was given for how much the government hoped to raise.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno had in September said he hoped to generate $1 billion from the maiden offer, with the government to target institutional funds in the Middle East which would be allowed to buy a mininum $200,000 in sukuk bonds.

The Philippines plans to borrow around $44 billion from debt markets, with about a quarter of that coming from foreign sources, to fund the government's 5.77 trillion pesos budget for next year.

Banks involved in the issue had been mandated to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the United States starting on Monday, the government said.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((martin.petty@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.