Philippines launches benchmark-sized global bond offer - term sheet

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

January 08, 2023 — 09:24 pm EST

Written by Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz for Reuters ->

MANILA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Philippines is returning to the global bond market with a benchmark-sized U.S. dollar bond offer with tenors of 5.5, 10.5 and 25 years, a term sheet showed on Monday.

The dollar bond offer follows the Southeast Asian country's $2 billion three-tranche global bond deal in early October, the first offshore debt issue by the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

