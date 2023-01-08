Philippines launches benchmark-sized global bond offer - term sheet

MANILA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Philippines is returning to the global bond market with a benchmark-sized U.S. dollar bond offer with tenors of 5.5, 10.5 and 25 years, a term sheet showed on Monday.

The dollar bond offer follows the Southeast Asian country's $2 billion three-tranche global bond deal in early October, the first offshore debt issue by the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)

