Philippines launches $2.5 bln worth of euro-denominated bond issue

MANILA, April 22 (Reuters) - The Philippine government said on Thursday it had successfully priced a triple-tranche euro-denominated bond offering totalling 2.1 billion euro ($2.5 billion), the proceeds of which are intended for budgetary support.

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said the issue, which follows last month's $500-million Samurai bond sale, consists of 650 million euro worth of four-year bonds, 650 million euro worth of 12-year bonds, and 800 million euro worth of 20-year bonds.

($1 = 0.8306 euros)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

