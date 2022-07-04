Philippines June inflation at 6.1% y/y, tops market forecasts

MANILA, July 5 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation surged to 6.1% in June, pulling away from the official 2%-4% target band, due mainly to higher energy costs and prices of some food items, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The headline figure PHCPI=ECI exceeded the 5.9% median forecast in a Reuters poll, but was within the 5.7%-6.5% range projected by the central bank.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz and Karen Lema Editing by Ed Davies)

