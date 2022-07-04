Philippines June inflation at 6.1% y/y, tops market forecasts

Contributors
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Karen Lema Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

Philippine annual inflation surged to 6.1% in June, pulling away from the official 2%-4% target band, due mainly to higher energy costs and prices of some food items, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

MANILA, July 5 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation surged to 6.1% in June, pulling away from the official 2%-4% target band, due mainly to higher energy costs and prices of some food items, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The headline figure PHCPI=ECI exceeded the 5.9% median forecast in a Reuters poll, but was within the 5.7%-6.5% range projected by the central bank.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz and Karen Lema Editing by Ed Davies)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters