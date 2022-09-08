Philippines July trade deficit hits record high $5.93 bln

Contributors
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Erik de Castro

MANILA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a record high trade deficit of $5.93 billion in July PHTBAL=ECI, as the value of imports increased at double-digit pace while exports contracted, government data showed on Friday.

Imports rose 21.5% from a year earlier to $12.1 billion PHIMP=ECI, while exports fell 4.2% to $6.2 billion PHEXP=ECI, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

