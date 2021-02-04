Philippines January inflation hits 4.2% yr/yr

MANILA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation accelerated faster than expected at 4.2% in January, the highest since January 2019, driven by the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages index, the statistics agency said on Friday.

The headline figure beat the median forecast of 3.5% in a Reuters' poll and was outside the central bank's projected range of 3.3%-4.1% for the month.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)

