Philippines January inflation hits 4.2% yr/yr

MANILA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation accelerated faster than expected at 4.2% in January, the highest since January 2019, driven by the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages index, the statistics agency said on Friday.
The headline figure beat the median forecast of 3.5% in a Reuters' poll and was outside the central bank's projected range of 3.3%-4.1% for the month.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)
