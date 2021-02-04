Philippines January inflation hits 4.2% yr/yr

Contributors
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published

Philippine annual inflation accelerated faster than expected at 4.2% in January, the highest since January 2019, driven by the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages index, the statistics agency said on Friday.

MANILA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation accelerated faster than expected at 4.2% in January, the highest since January 2019, driven by the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages index, the statistics agency said on Friday.

The headline figure beat the median forecast of 3.5% in a Reuters' poll and was outside the central bank's projected range of 3.3%-4.1% for the month.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More