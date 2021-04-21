Philippines issues $2.5 bln worth of euro bonds

Adds details

MANILA, April 22 (Reuters) - The Philippine government said on Thursday it had successfully priced a triple-tranche euro-denominated bond offering totalling 2.1 billion euro ($2.5 billion), which will help fund budget spending.

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said the issue, which follows last month's $500-million Samurai bond sale, consists of 650 million euro worth of four-year bonds, 650 million euro worth of 12-year bonds, and 800 million euro worth of 20-year bonds.

The latest bond transaction is part of the Philippines' overseas commercial borrowing programme for this year worth $5.5 billion, intended to plug a budget deficit that covers its pandemic response measures, including vaccine purchases, and flagship infrastructure projects.

"(The euro-denominated bond issue) stretched our average maturity by establishing liquid benchmarks in the 12 year and 20 year tenor buckets from our previous issuances of 3 year, 8 year and 9 year," Finance Undersecretary Mark Dennis Joven said.

"This is our first long-end EUR bond which will contribute to efficient price discovery in future issuances."

The order book peaked at around 6.5 billion euro, Joven said, with the offer drawing "robust support" from European investors as well as from new participants including the UAE central bank.

"All tranches tightened by 25 basis points from the initial price guidance backed by a strong order book," the Bureau of the Treasury said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/3asX7mm)

BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Nomura, and Standard Chartered Bank were tapped as joint lead managers and bookrunners.

($1 = 0.8306 euros)

