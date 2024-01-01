News & Insights

Philippines hopeful of exiting global money laundering 'grey list'

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

January 01, 2024 — 10:50 pm EST

Written by Neil Jerome Morales for Reuters ->

Adds quotes from anti-money laundering official in paragraphs 3-5, background

MANILA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Philippines is hopeful of being taken off the money laundering 'grey list' of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) of this year, the country's Anti-Money Laundering Council said on Tuesday.

The FATF, an intergovernmental organisation combating money laundering and terrorism financing, added the Philippines to the list in June 2021 for several reasons, including risk of money laundering from casino junkets and lack of prosecution for terrorism funding cases.

The Philippines has yet to address several issues flagged by the FATF, Executive Director of the Anti-Money Laundering Council, Matthew David, told a presidential palace press conference.

"The most challenging action item is terrorism financing prosecution. We need to file more terrorism financing cases," he said.

The longer the Philippines is on the grey list, the higher chance it has of being downgraded to the black list, David said.

Being blacklisted by the FATF could result in more stringent requirements and higher transaction costs for millions of Filipinos living and working abroad who send billions of dollars to the Philippines in remittances.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.