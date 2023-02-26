Philippines growth to hit at least 6% this year

MANILA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Economic growth in the Philippines will reach at least 6% this year, the central bank governor said on Monday, consistent with the government's 6%-7% target for 2023.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla told an economic forum "pent-up" demand will be a key driver of growth this year.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz)

