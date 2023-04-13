Commodities

Philippines' grains agency seeks 330,000 tonnes of rice imports to boost buffer stock

April 13, 2023 — 09:10 pm EDT

Written by Enrico Dela Cruz for Reuters ->

MANILA, April 14 (Reuters) - The Philippines' state grains agency, the National Food Authority (NFA), has proposed importing 330,000 tonnes of rice to cover an expected deficit in the country's buffer stock, a statement from the presidential palace said on Friday.

The NFA needs to beef up its buffer stock for future relief operations in the event of calamities, it said.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

