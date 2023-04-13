Philippines' grains agency seeks 330,000 tonnes of rice imports to boost buffer stock

MANILA, April 14 (Reuters) - The Philippines' state grains agency, the National Food Authority (NFA), has proposed importing 330,000 tonnes of rice to cover an expected deficit in the country's buffer stock, a statement from the presidential palace said on Friday.

The NFA needs to beef up its buffer stock for future relief operations in the event of calamities, it said.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz)

