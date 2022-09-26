Philippines' Globe sells telecoms towers for $340 mln

GLO

Philippines' Globe Telecom Inc said on Tuesday it has signed a deal to sell more than a thousand telecoms towers for 20 billion pesos ($340 million) to fund expansion and pay off maturing debts.

In a disclosure, Globe said it will sell 1,350 towers located in central and southern Philippines, and will lease them back from Phil-Tower Consortium. Globe has so far sold a total of 7,059 towers, raising 91 billion pesos as it unloads passive assets.

($1 = 58.82 Philippine pesos)

