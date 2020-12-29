Philippines gives green light to trials of Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine
Repeats to additional subscribers
MANILA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Philippines has approved a clinical trial for the COVID-19 vaccine of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N unit Janssen, the head of its Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday.
The trials could begin in the next few weeks, FDA head Rolando Enrique Domingo told a media briefing.
The FDA is still evaluating the late-stage trial applications of Sinovac SVA.O and Clover, Domingo said.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty)
((karen.lema@thomsonreuters.com; +632 841-8938;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut