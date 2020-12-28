US Markets
JNJ

Philippines gives green light to trials of Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
Karen Lema Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The Philippines has approved a clinical trial for the COVID-19 vaccine of Johnson & Johnson's unit Janssen, the head of its Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday.

MANILA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Philippines has approved a clinical trial for the COVID-19 vaccine of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N unit Janssen, the head of its Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday.

The trials could begin in the next few weeks, FDA head Rolando Enrique Domingo told a media briefing.

The FDA is still evaluating the late-stage trial applications of Sinovac SVA.O and Clover, Domingo said.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty)

((karen.lema@thomsonreuters.com; +632 841-8938;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ SVA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular