Philippines' forex reserves at $100.2 bln at end-March

MANILA, April 5 (Reuters) - The Philippines' gross international reserves PHFXR=ECI rose to $100.2 billion at the end of March, from $98.2 billion recorded a month earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday, citing preliminary data.

The latest forex reserves represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.5 months worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.