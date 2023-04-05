Philippines' forex reserves at $100.2 bln at end-March

April 05, 2023 — 12:41 am EDT

Written by Neil Jerome Morales for Reuters

MANILA, April 5 (Reuters) - The Philippines' gross international reserves PHFXR=ECI rose to $100.2 billion at the end of March, from $98.2 billion recorded a month earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday, citing preliminary data.

The latest forex reserves represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.5 months worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income, it said in a statement.

