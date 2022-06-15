Philippines' First Gen seeks permit extension for delayed LNG terminal project

MANILA, June 16 (Reuters) - Philippine power producer First Gen Corp FGEN.PS said on Thursday it has requested the Department of Energy to extend the validity of its permit to construct an offshore LNG terminal in the country to March 23 next year from Sept. 23.

The request has been made due to a forecast delay in the completion of the project caused by unspecified events and circumstances beyond its control, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

