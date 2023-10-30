Philippines' First Gen issues tender seeking second LNG cargo

SINGAPORE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Philippine power producer First Gen Corp FGEN.PS issued a tender seeking a second cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for its gas-fired power plants in Batangas province.

The company is seeking a cargo on a delivered-ex-ship (DES) basis to be delivered between Nov. 25 and Dec. 25, it said in a statement.

The LNG cargo is to be loaded into the BW Batangas, First Gen's floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) that took delivery of its commissioning cargo in September.

The tender closes on Nov. 15.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.