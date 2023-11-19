Philippines' First Gen awards second LNG tender to Trafigura

SINGAPORE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Philippine power producer First Gen Corp FGEN.PS said it had awarded its second tender seeking a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Swiss commodity trader Trafigura.

The cargo of LNG will be delivered to the BW Batangas, First Gen's floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), that is currenly berthed at the First Gen Clean Energy Complex in Batangas City, the Philippine company said in a statement dated Nov. 16.

The LNG will be used by the gas-fired power plants there, it added.

First Gen had issued a tender in late October seeking its second LNG cargo for delivery between Nov. 25 and Dec. 25 on a delivered-ex-ship (DES) basis.

In July, the company bought its first LNG cargo from Shell to commission its FSRU in Batangas.

(Reporting by Emily Chow)

