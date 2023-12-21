Philippines' First Gen awards LNG tender for Feb delivery to TotalEnergies

SINGAPORE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Philippine power producer First Gen Corp FGEN.PS said it had awarded its third tender seeking a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, according to a statement on Thursday.

The cargo will be delivered in early February 2024 on a delivered-ex-ship (DES) basis to the BW Batangas, First Gen's floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

First Gen had issued the tender earlier in December, and had bought its first LNG cargo from Shell in July to commission its FSRU in Batangas.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.