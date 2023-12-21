News & Insights

Philippines' First Gen awards LNG tender for Feb delivery to TotalEnergies

December 21, 2023 — 12:49 am EST

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Philippine power producer First Gen Corp FGEN.PS said it had awarded its third tender seeking a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, according to a statement on Thursday.

The cargo will be delivered in early February 2024 on a delivered-ex-ship (DES) basis to the BW Batangas, First Gen's floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

First Gen had issued the tender earlier in December, and had bought its first LNG cargo from Shell in July to commission its FSRU in Batangas.

