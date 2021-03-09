Philippines' Filinvest Land unit considers up to $307 mln REIT IPO

MANILA, March 10 (Reuters) - Philippines' Filinvest Land Inc's FLI.PS said on Wednesday its office leasing unit is planning an up to 14.9 billion pesos ($307 million) real estate investment trust (REIT) offering, the third sale of the asset class in the country.

A slew of REIT and other firms are lining up share sales in the Philippines that could top $4 billion, making its bourse the region's hotspot for initial public offerings this year.

In a disclosure, Filinvest said its subsidiary, Cyberzone Properties Inc, will sell up to 1.79 billion shares, including an over-allotment option, at a maximum price of 8.30 pesos apiece. (https://bit.ly/3rBUhlM)

Cyberzone Properties owns and leases offices catering to the business process outsourcing sector south of the capital and in central Philippines.

The Southeast Asian nation sweetened the rules on REITs last year, encouraging property firms to cash in on mature assets. Activity has also been boosted by large companies like Monde Nissin Corp and National Grid Corp of the Philippines, which are preparing at least $1 billion in IPOs each.

REITs, which manage profit-generating real estate assets such as hotels, office buildings and malls, are attractive to investors seeking regular dividends.

Filinvest's unit is the third REIT in the Philippines.

DDMP REIT Inc on Friday priced its 14.7 billion pesos IPO while AREIT Inc's share sale raised 13.6 billion pesos in August 2020.

($1 = 48.46 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Stephen Coates)

