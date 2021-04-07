Philippines' Feb trade deficit smallest in three months

Contributors
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ROMEO RANOCO

The Philippines recorded a $2.29 billion trade deficit in February, the smallest in three months, as the value of imports fell to the lowest since June last year, while a decline in exports slowed, official data showed on Thursday.

MANILA, April 8 (Reuters) - The Philippines recorded a $2.29 billion trade deficit in February PHTBAL=ECI, the smallest in three months, as the value of imports fell to the lowest since June last year, while a decline in exports slowed, official data showed on Thursday.

Exports in February contracted 2.3% to $5.3 billion PHEXP=ECI from a year earlier, versus a 4.8% drop in January. Imports rose 2.7% to $7.6 billion PHIMP=ECI, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters