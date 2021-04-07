Philippines' Feb trade deficit smallest in three months

MANILA, April 8 (Reuters) - The Philippines recorded a $2.29 billion trade deficit in February PHTBAL=ECI, the smallest in three months, as the value of imports fell to the lowest since June last year, while a decline in exports slowed, official data showed on Thursday.

Exports in February contracted 2.3% to $5.3 billion PHEXP=ECI from a year earlier, versus a 4.8% drop in January. Imports rose 2.7% to $7.6 billion PHIMP=ECI, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

