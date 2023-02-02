Philippines eyes at least $557 mln via new retail bond offer

Adds details, background

MANILA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Philippines will launch next week an offer of peso-denominated retail bonds due 2028, seeking to raise 30 billion pesos ($556.79 million) initially at a rate-setting auction on Feb. 7, the Bureau of the Treasury said.

The offer includes a swap option for holders of some bonds maturing this year, it said in a notice on its website.

The public offer period runs from Feb. 7 until Feb. 17.

The government last offered peso retail bonds in September, raising 420.45 billion pesos, the first such issue under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos.

The 5.5-year bonds will be available to retail investors at a minimum amount of 5,000 pesos.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.