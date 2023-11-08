News & Insights

Philippines economy grows 5.9% in third quarter, beats forecast

November 08, 2023 — 09:12 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

MANILA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Philippine economy grew 5.9% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the statistics agency said on Thursday, stronger than the previous quarter's 4.3% expansion.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected third quarter output to grow 4.7%.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, gross domestic product expanded 3.3%, beating the 2.0% forecast in the same Reuters poll.

The main contributors to third quarter expansion were growth in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, financial and insurance activities, and construction, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

The country's has a 6%-7% GDP growth target for the year.

