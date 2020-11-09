Philippines economy contracts 11.5% yr/yr in Q3

MANILA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Philippine economy shrank by more than expected in the third quarter, official data showed on Tuesday, as the country continued to suffer from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic despite easing coronavirus curbs.

Gross domestic product shrank 11.5% in the third quarter from a year earlier PHGDP=ECI, the statistics agency said, higher than the 9.8% contraction forecast in a Reuters poll.

The economy fell into recession for the first time in nearly 30 years in the second quarter with a revised contraction of 16.9%.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.