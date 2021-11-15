Philippines' Duterte to run for senator in next year's election, says top aide

MANILA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will run for senator in next year's election, according to his aide, confirming an earlier report by local media.

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Duterte's aide who is running for president, said "yes", when asked by Reuters to confirm local media reports that quoted him saying the leader will vie for a senate seat next year.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty)

